IDB Portfolio Review Meeting

On July 4, 2022, the Government of Belize along with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) held their Results-Based Portfolio Review for the first semester of 2022.

The objective of the portfolio review is to apprise relevant partners from both the government and IDB on the status of IDB-financed loans and technical cooperation. This review provides the space for stakeholders to highlight challenges and opportunities, raise issues and risks that may be hindering the progress of the projects, and agree on specific required corrective and/or preventative actions, as necessary.

The portfolio review addressed a total of 11 investment loans, as well as nine grant projects that are strategic for the development of the country and are being implemented by the government in conjunction with the IDB country portfolio team.

The goal is for the government and IDB to effectively engage with each other on the strategic and operational execution of programs in accordance with IDB’s country engagement strategy and government priorities.

