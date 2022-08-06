Engineers Conduct Site Survey on Sarstoon FOB

On July 29, 2022, the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, along with a team of engineers, visited the Sarstoon Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Toledo District.

The visit follows reports concerning the integrity of the FOB due to erosion. During the visit, engineers conducted a site survey and collected data with a view to make recommendations for immediate and short-, medium- and long-term improvements. Once the engineers present their recommendations, the ministry intends on tabling before Cabinet for consideration.

The delegation included Brigadier General (Ret’d) Dario Tapia, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of National Defence and Border Security; Brigadier General Azariel Loria, Commander, Belize Defence Force; Dr. Kenrick Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management; Mr. Irvin Thimbriel, Civil Engineer, Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing; Honorary Captain Anthony Henderson, Civil Engineer for surface and sub-surface; Mr. Alan Garcia, Civil Engineer, Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing; Major Justo Veliz Jr, Executive Officer, First Infantry Battalion; and Mr. Devin Azueta, Communications Officer, Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management.

