Maya Community Forestry Enterprise Gives Back to the Community: SATIIM’s technical assistance in business and conservation training pays off

Santa came early this year to a Q’eqchi Maya village in Toledo District when its community forestry enterprise gave holiday food baskets to every household. Rax Mu Qiche, a sustainable forestry business run by and for Conejo, a buffer community of the Sarstoon Temash National Park, shared the wealth from a successful business cycle this week. Unlike other forestry businesses, Conejo’s model combines Maya customary values and traditional natural resource management with sound business practices. – And this year it paid off.

Rax Mu Qiche has been working with the Sarstoon Temash Institute for Indigenous Management to build its capacity to serve as a model of Indigenous community forestry for years. “Rax Mu Qiche demonstrates that Indigenous villages that manage the last intact forests of Toledo District can turn a profit and still keep their community values,” said SATIIM Executive Director Maya Ch’oc.

“This is what it means to have a community business – everyone profits, not just a few,” she added. Widespread illegal logging, unstandardized logging practices and poverty are the main drivers of deforestation in Toledo. Rax Mu Qiche is the exception, practicing data-based forest management and providing incomes for different skills among the communities, from bookkeeping to security to logging to taking the forest inventory. This year a UN review of 250 studies demonstrated the effectiveness of Indigenous forest management to reduce deforestation– when given alternative opportunities to feed their families. The report, “Forest Governance by Indigenous and Tribal Peoples,” recommended compensating Indigenous communities for their environmental services. Rax Mu Qiche received

the highest ranking (3/3) of the Protected Areas and Link Communities IUCN and ICCA Assessment Scores.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS