Ministry of the Public Service Launches Professional Development Certificate Program at Galen University

The Ministry of the Public Service officially launched its Professional Development Certificate Program on January 29, 2024 at Galen University. This innovative initiative aims to enhance the skills and expertise of public service professionals across various ministries, ultimately bolstering the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery in the country.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, educators, and industry experts. Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, inaugurated the program. He underscored the critical importance of investing in continuous professional development for public service personnel.

The Professional Development Certificate Program is designed to provide comprehensive training and skill-building opportunities tailored to the evolving needs of public service roles. Through a dynamic curriculum developed in collaboration with Galen University’s faculty and industry partners, participants will gain invaluable insights into areas such as leadership, communication, project management, policy analysis, and more.

By leveraging Galen’s expertise and resources, the Ministry of the Public Service aims to deliver a program that meets and exceeds the participants’ expectations, equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in their respective roles.

The program’s launch marks a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public service professionals’ capabilities and elevate the country’s governance standard. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the ministry remains steadfast in its mission to build a highly skilled and motivated workforce capable of driving sustainable development and serving the needs of the public with excellence and integrity.

