Ministry of Sustainable Development and TaiwanICDF Conclude Community Disaster Resilience Training Workshop

San Ignacio, March 8, 2024. The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) held the closing ceremony for the Community Disaster Resilience Training Workshop. The ceremony marked the successful completion of the four-day disaster preparedness training in Santa Familia, Cayo District. The training was conducted under the “Flood Warning Capacity Improvement for the Belize River Basin Project”, a collaboration between the governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The training was delivered by the TaiwanICDF team, led by Professor Hao-Che Ho of National Taiwan University (NTU). The team comprises five researchers with expertise in disaster management, flood simulation, and resilient community building. In collaboration with officials from the Ministry and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the team conducted resilient community workshops and a disaster preparedness drill in Santa Familia Village. A disaster awareness lecture was also held at the Santa Familia Village Primary School to equip community members with skills to respond effectively to flood emergencies.

The NTU team and officials from NEMO, the National Meteorological Service, and the National Hydrological Service facilitated an Early Warning System Workshop and professional drone operation courses, aiming to enhance the efficiency of the country’s disaster management.

In attendance at the ceremony were Dr. Kenrick Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management; H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize; Mr. Daniel Mendez, National Emergency Coordinator of NEMO; Ms. Joyce Tun, Chair Lady of Santa Familia Village; Chief Robert Pan and Project Manager Jason Tuan of the Taiwan Technical Mission in Belize.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development and the Taiwan Embassy recognize the successful outcome of the workshop. The Ministry and Embassy look forward to closer bilateral cooperation to increase Belize’s resilience toward the increasing impact of climate change and natural disasters.

