PACT and the BTB unite forces to boost Sustainable Tourism in Protected Areas in Belize

Belmopan, Belize – March 8th, 2024 – The Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT) and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) are pleased to announce the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at jointly financing the enhancement of tourism products and services within Belize’s protected areas.

This partnership will see a combined investment of BZ$2.5 million dollars by the two entities over a three-year period. This strategic alliance underscores the shared vision of PACT and the BTB to bolster the preservation of Belize’s pristine ecosystem while simultaneously promoting responsible tourism practices. PACT and BTB look forward to working together to ensure that Belize’s protected areas continue to support our tourism industry and the wider economic development of our country.

“As stewards of Belize’s natural and cultural heritage, PACT and BTB are united in our commitment to safeguarding our nation’s protected areas while nurturing sustainable tourism growth,” remarked Dr. Kenrick Williams, Chair of the PACT Board of Directors and CEO of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Management.

CEO Nicole Solano of the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations echoed similar sentiments, stating, “This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovative financing solutions that harmonize conservation efforts with the socio-economic potential of the tourism sector. Together with PACT, we are poised to propel Belize’s tourism sector as a global leader in sustainable tourism and conservation.”

