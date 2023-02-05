Joel Nagel Secures $1 million Donation from Caye International Bank Limited Towards Belize Conservation

Two wildlife preservation organizations were recently the recipients of an incredible BZ$1 million donation via Caye International Bank Limited (CIBL). Two $500,000 checks were handed over at the end of 2022 to The Belize Zoo and Belize Karst Habitat Conservation by chairman of the Caye Bank, Joel Nagel and director Michael Cobb. The preservation of Belize’s rich natural resources remains a priority, and CIBL is proud to be able to lend assistance to two incredibly important organizations whose focus is to ensure the flora and fauna of Belize continues to thrive for generations to come – from the Scarlet Macaw to the Tapir and Jaguar

$500,000 goes to The Belize Zoo

In 2020, like countless other organizations, The Belize Zoo (TBZ) was greatly impacted by the pandemic, as without tourism, there was no income. “The animals in our care were our first and foremost priority,” said Celso Poot, Director of TBZ. “This meant we had to cut back on staff and prioritized operating expenses.”

While tourism is slowly bouncing back, Poot says that the zoo continues to operate on a heavy overdraft, with burdensome charges. Both Joel Nagel and Michael Cobb have played a major role in advocating for the preservation of Belize’s biodiverse ecosystem securing a generous donation from Caye International Bank Limited, providing a measure of relief, with a portion of the unrestricted funds going towards operational costs. With the limited funds over the past 2.5 years, upkeep and maintenance of animal exhibits was practically impossible. “The tropical environment is very hard on infrastructure, and not being able to undertake the necessary maintenance work needed over the past 2.5 years means that there’s a lot to do,” said Poot. The zoo’s director is looking forward to realizing some of the organization’s conservation goals, with a focus on iconic species such as the jaguars, yellow-headed parrots, scarlet macaws, tapirs and harpy eagle.

About The Belize Zoo – In 1983, a collection of wild animals used for documentary filmmaking on tropical forests needed homes. Sharon Matola established The Belize Zoo and quickly realized that Belizeans were unfamiliar with the native wildlife. Thus, she committed to ensuring the little zoo would be a dynamic wildlife education center. With over 200 animals representing over 45 native species, The Belize Zoo and Tropical Education Center keeps animals that were orphaned, rescued, born at the zoo, rehabilitated animals, or sent to The Belize Zoo as donations from other zoological institutions. TBZ is located on Mile 29 on the George Price Highway, La Democracia.

$500,000 handed over to the Belize Karst Habitat Conservation

A registered NGO as of 2016, the Belize Karst Habitat Conservation started off with a group of tour guides who have spent over 20 years working in the Aktun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) cave, which forms part of the Tapir Mountain Nature Reserve (TMNR). Described as a ‘paper park’ for over 15 years, the TMNR had no management and thus was rife with illegal logging and hunting. According to the Belize Karst Habitat Conservation Executive Director Aaron Juan, the group of guides applied for a co-management agreement to manage the park and put a stop on the illegal activities. The agreement with Belize government was signed in 2019, and the journey towards saving TMNR began.

“We applied to PACT for a grant of $50,000.00bzd to develop a management plan and clear some of the boundary lines with some signs,” said Juan. Unfortunately, this headway soon came to an abrupt halt. “[While] our project was completed successfully, due to Covid, the day–to–day management was interrupted for over 2 years.”

Management of a large swathe of reserve requires a solid presence on the ground, and the NGO’s aim has been to obtain funds to build a ranger station that will also have an extension for research. Rangers