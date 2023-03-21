Central Bank Governor and President of Caye International Bank meeting

The Central Bank of Belize Governor, Kareem Michael and President of Caye International Bank, Luigi Wewege met on the margins of The Annual Meeting of the Boards of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank and IDB Invest. This conference was held in Panama City, Republic of Panama, from the 16th to the 19th of March 2023.



Considering the recent development in the United States banking system, now more than ever it is of paramount importance for banks and regulators to be aligned in order to protect banking clients and the local economy at large.

Post their meeting on Friday March 17th in Panama, the Central Bank of Belize Governor and President of Caye International Bank had a brief discussion with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belize Bank, Filippo Alario.



The trio were able to have an extremely well-rounded dialogue with the head of Belize’s banking sector’s regulatory body, as they represent the largest domestic and international banks in Belize for total deposit size.

