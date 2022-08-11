Caye International Bank Chairman Joel Nagel leads Belize delegation trip to Iowa

Members of Caye International Bank (CIB) executive management and its board of directors travelled to East Omaha/Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA on Sunday, July 31st to Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, to meet with their investment colleagues at TS Prosperity Group – part of Treynor State Bank.

The four-day trip included formal management and board meetings, as well as informal discussions about improving operational efficiency, the latest compliance trends, financial technology systems, and the current investing landscape. The bank team also took time out of their meetings to visit Westfair: Fairgrounds & Amphitheatre where each summer the largest county fair in Southwest Iowa is held.

Joining Chairman Joel Nagel on the four-day trip was CIB’s President Luigi Wewege, COO Gladys Urbina, CIB Directors Michael Cobb, Eddie Littlefield, Dr. Kenneth Skorenko, Peter Zipper, and Consulting Director Joshua Guttau. “The people of Iowa and Belize share the same traits for friendliness and hospitality, and they just couldn’t do enough to make us feel at home there. I also believe that the opportunity for CIB’s continued ability for growth and expanding its financial service offering will be significantly impacted by this American trip,’’ said Nagel.

“It is more important than ever to cultivate business as well as personal relationships between banks in Belize and its banking partners plus service providers based abroad,” said CIB President Luigi Wewege. “It is not only important for us to share our business objectives, goals, and vision for the future but to ensure that all our associates know that our clients have been well vetted, and operate within the regulatory framework of Belize, the United States, and other parts of the world where they operate their business.”

As the only international bank headquartered on Ambergris Caye island, Caye International Bank provides not just checking, savings and CD accounts, but also commercial mortgages and residential construction loans to their foreign bank account holders within the country which assists with increasing the economic growth of Belize.

