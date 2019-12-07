Caye International Bank selected as the Best Private Bank in Belize for 2020

For the third consecutive year, Caye International Bank (CIB) located in San Pedro Town, has achieved the distinction of being named the Best Private Bank in Belize by Global Finance Magazine. The 2020 awards ceremony will take place in March of next year in New York City, New York, USA, and will honor Caye International Bank as one of the best banks in the global marketplace.

The recipients of the Global Finance Magazine award are chosen after a careful and painstaking evaluation of company reports, financial statements, public filings, the guidance of financial experts, and the recommendations of leaders in the banking industry. In previous years, client service has been a key factor in determining the winners of these prestigious awards. In its announcement, Global Finance stated that “the winners are those banks that best serve the specialized needs of high-net-worth individuals as they seek to enhance, preserve, and pass on their wealth. “CIB is a standout in the financial marketplace because it allows its clients to do just that.

Luigi Wewege, the Senior Vice President and Head of Private Banking of Caye International Bank, offered his thoughts on the award, stating, “Our commitment to client services and our proven knowledge of the global financial market have made it possible for Caye International Bank to achieve this award for the third year running. We depend on our staff members and on their dedication to ensure the best results for every client we serve. Our investors and our Board of Directors are also critical to our ongoing success in the competitive financial marketplace.” He further expressed his thanks to the clients of Caye International Bank and noted that without them, receiving this award would not have been possible.

CIB believes that one factor enduring success of their bank is the strong and robust economy of Belize. Belize is in an enviable position both financially and geographically, its currency pegged to the U.S. Dollar, which makes it exceptionally stable compared with the currencies of other nations within the region. Additionally, the official language of Belize is English. This allows investors from other countries to understand and be understood when managing their financial transactions through Caye International Bank.

CIB offers private and secure solutions for financial assets. With zero taxes and a 24 percent liquidity rate, Caye International Bank is a practical choice for individuals interested in protecting their wealth and passing it along to future generations in the most protected way possible. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating CIB for their outstanding work and for becoming The Best Private Bank in Belize for the three years in a row.

Global Finance Magazine is a monthly magazine founded in 1987 by publishing entrepreneurs Joseph Giarraputo and Carl Burgen. Giarraputo continues as Publisher and Editorial Director. Its mission is to help corporate leaders, bankers and investors chart the course of global business and finance. Global Finance magazine has a circulation of 50,050, audited by BPA, and readers in 163 countries. Its headquarters are in New York, with offices in London and Milan.

