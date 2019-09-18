Caye International Bank Named Best Offshore Private Bank in Latin America for 2019.

After Caye International Bank was named the Most Outstanding Offshore Bank in Central America in 2018, Wealth and Finance International has now ranked it as the Best Offshore Private Bank in Latin America in 2019 for the first time. This new award highlights this innovative financial institution's exceptional performance in the competitive Latin American marketplace. Wealth and Finance International made the decision based on the bank's consistently excellent approach to the services and products it provides.

Caye International Bank Chairman Joel Nagel expressed how happy he is with the international recognition his bank is getting for its exceptional work. “Caye Bank has built its reputation on quality products and services. We have one of the highest liquidity ratios, which allows us to demonstrate our trustworthiness and our commitment to reliability. The team at Caye Bank is committed to the highest standards of integrity, dependability, and innovation in the financial marketplace."

Caye International Bank has also finalized two new correspondent relationships with Bancredito of Puerto Rico and with TS Bank of Iowa, which will allow it to provide wealth management services through the TS Prosperity Group. In addition, Caye International Bank offers a Visa® debit card through Es Solo, a financial tech company based in Florida. These partnerships will enable the institution to serve a wider range of clients and to provide core banking and financial services in major global currencies as well as through precious metals and global equities.

Caye Bank is the only international bank headquartered on Ambergris Caye. Caye Bank offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional banking services and accounts in multiple currencies. It is committed to financial responsibility and diversified funding and revenue structures. The submission of an application to open an account is a simple process and can be facilitated online from anywhere in the world. The bank is administered by Chairman Joel Nagel as well as by Managing Director Josh Guttau, Senior Vice President Luigi Wewege, Executive Vice President Dean Roches, and Chief Operating Officer Gladys Urbina.

This is not the first time Caye International Bank has received an international award. It was named the ‘Best Private Bank in Belize’ for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019) by Global Finance Magazine. They further assure their customers that they will continue to offer access to a wide array of investment options and convenient accounts that can be opened easily from any country around the globe. To learn more about Caye International Bank, visit their website at http://www.cayebank.bz.

