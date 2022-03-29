Central Bank of Belize Governor meets with Caye International Bank Executives & Board Members

Kareem Michael, Governor of the Central Bank of Belize, was recently on La Isla Bonita and had a working lunch at Blue Water Grill with a few members of award-winning Caye International Bank. Present during the lunch meeting were CIB President Luigi Wewege, COO Gladys Urbina, Director Peter Zipper, and Chairman Joel Nagel. CEO of ECI Development Mike Cobb and Owner of Lamborghini, Charlotte & Nashville Eddie Littlefield also joined the distinguished group.

CIB Chairman Nagel and President Wewege took the opportunity to outline the various positive developments that Caye International Bank has undergone, and shared their confidence in yet another incredible year ahead for the financial institution.

As the only international bank headquartered on Ambergris Caye, Caye International Bank is a vital player in the tourism industry, particularly when tourism drives the demand for investment in new and existing businesses. As a source of funds for said investment, Caye International provides an opportunity for growth and expansion, which contributes to the country’s economy as a whole. CIB is not just a bank for offshore savings accounts; it provides commercial mortgages and residential construction loans that allow foreign account holders an opportunity to boost the Belizean economy.

Governor Michael recognized Caye International Bank’s growth, with its increasing number of clients and deposits. He wished the board and executive management continued success.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS