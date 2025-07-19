Belize Strengthens Intellectual Property Ties at WIPO Assemblies in Geneva

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize, July 17, 2025. Belize made significant strides in advancing its intellectual property (IP) agenda during the Sixty-Sixth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), held from July 8 to 17, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Representing Belize, Deputy Registrar of the Belize Intellectual Property Office, Ms. Kay King, joined delegates from 193 Member States in discussions on global IP services, copyright reforms, and initiatives to support innovation and economic growth.

On the margins of the Assemblies, Belize held a series of strategic meetings, including the ceremonial signing of the APG Agreement with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, talks with WIPO on Belize’s first National IP Strategy, and discussions with the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center on advancing alternative dispute resolution for IP cases in Belize. Belize also engaged with the Madrid and Hague Registries, and the Copyright Law Division on strengthening its legal framework and exploring new digital tools such as e-filing systems.

Belize was commended for being the first country in the Caribbean to fully digitize its IP registry, its strong performance under the Madrid and Hague Systems, and its participation in WIPO’s Women Entrepreneurs Program.

“Belize’s active participation at these Assemblies demonstrates the Government of Belize’s commitment to building a modern, innovation-driven IP system that supports entrepreneurship, trade, and creative industries,” said Ms. King. “The partnerships and initiatives discussed in Geneva will help position Belize as a regional leader in intellectual property administration.”