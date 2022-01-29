Fundraiser planned for Belizean performer Marlyn Vansen suffering from Multiple Sclerosis

A barbeque (BBQ) fundraiser and telethon to raise much-needed funds to assist Belizean singer Marlyn Vansen suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) will be at the Battlefield Park on Saturday, January 29th, Belize City. MS is a disease in which the insulating covers of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord are damaged by the immune system. It has no cure, and symptoms can range from fatigue, seizures, pain, paralysis, etc. The treatment is costly, and anyone able and willing can help via purchasing BBQ or depositing in the following bank accounts: Atlantic Bank-David/Marcella Vansen #211-44-9832, David Vansen Belize Bank #91595-914-3204, Marlyn Vansen Heritage Bank #1213-301, and Cash App at $NIRVAGOR.

The fundraiser starting at 9:30AM will feature live performances by some of Belize’s best hosts and artists like Supa G and Brithney Starr, among others. Organizations like Ash Belize and Wave Radio TV will stream the event live on their Facebook pages broadcasting the event.

The 25-year-old dynamic Belizean performer and mother of a one-year-old baby girl started getting sick in November 2021, and after tests, she was diagnosed with MS. The diagnosis shook Vansen, her family, and fans. Now her goal is to survive the incurable neurodegenerative disease. According to her husband Ashton Wagner, the experience has been unexpected and life-changing. Vansen has multiple bookings for Christmas for performance; all had to be canceled. Wagner stressed it has been challenging, but they stay strong.

Expensive medication

One of the medications to treat MS is Betaseron, and not available in Belize. It comes with a hefty tag price of over US$8,000 monthly. Wagner said they managed to secure a batch of Betaseron from India for $4,000 that will last for around two months. The fundraiser is pivotal to ensuring enough funds to continue the treatment. Vansen’s family is also looking to get her out of the country where she can further get assistance.

Her husband shared that some of the symptoms (paralysis, seizures, fatigue) could return if she stopped taking the medication. Vansen is reportedly doing much better after being on the medication. She thanks everyone who has been supporting her in this challenging journey, both financially and emotionally.

Organizers of the event take this opportunity to thank a particular group of supporters that have made the fundraiser possible. Special recognition goes out to Belize City Council, Bowen and Bowen Ltd, Digi Belize, Santiago Castillo Ltd, Plugs, Quality Poultry Products, Tony’s BBQ, and Sheran Gentle.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS