Belize and Mexico to Host Binational Vaccination Ceremony for Vaccination Week in the Americas 2024

Belmopan, April 19, 2024. Belize will join countries and territories of the Region of the Americas to celebrate the 22nd Annual Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA) and the 13th World Immunization Week, from April 20 to 27, under the theme, “Engage now to protect your future.” #GetVax This year’s highlight activity is a Belize-Mexico Binational Border Vaccination ceremony, which will be hosted by the Ministry of Health & Wellness at the Corozal Free Zone on April 25.

Throughout the week, health regions will be conducting activities to increase vaccination updates and share information on the importance of vaccines.

This year’s VWA campaign aims to strengthen vaccination services at both the community level and health facilities. The goal remains closing the most urgent immunity gaps and promoting vaccination across all age groups.

The main objectives of the VWA are to:

• Reach unvaccinated and under-vaccinated persons to reduce the pool of susceptible persons.

• Place special focus on vaccination against polio and measles since there is a risk of importation and reemergence in Belize.

• Promote vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, pertussis, and HPV, among others.

• Continue the efforts to reach high-risk priority groups with COVID-19 vaccines, both primary series and boosters.

Vaccines are safe and effective in reducing hospitalization and death, caused by vaccine-preventable diseases. The Ministry encourages the public to get vaccinated and to protect themselves and their loved ones against these diseases. “Engage now to protect your future.” #GetVax