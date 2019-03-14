Team NICH Wins 2019 La Ruta Maya River Challenge!

The National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) takes this opportunity to congratulate all 61 teams that took part and completed the demanding race. We further applaud the members of our 2019 La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge Team; Efrain, Felix and Hener Cruz for their dedication, skills and talents. The Cruz brothers have once again made us very proud. They serve as role models to us, reinforcing that with proper focus, dedication and teamwork, victory is attainable.

NICH also takes this opportunity to acknowledge the fans, the service team, the Cruz family, and the Institute of Archaeology. They have all tirelessly been sources of encouragement and consistently assisting with behind-the-scenes support to ensure the success of the team. We recognize the effort they extend to ensure the best outcome for Team NICH.

The competitive spirit that drives events like these is only complimented by the pride felt as a participant in such a positive, internationally renowned, Belizean sporting event. We thoroughly enjoy the connection it creates between the present and the past, and look forward to the growth and progress of this event in the future.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS