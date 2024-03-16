Parking meter system for Barrier Reef Drive still underway

This year, the project to install parking meters on Barrier Reef Drive is expected to happen. Newly elected Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said on Tuesday, March 12th, that the project is still underway and soon parking at this busy street will come with a price. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has been working on this project since March 2023 to alleviate the traffic congestion in the downtown area.

There is no definite time when the meters will start working as some modifications to the system are needed. Mayor Nuñez said the project is delayed a bit, and some parking meters must be removed. According to him, this is to upgrade the meters and allow users to pay using coins, debit, and credit cards.

Currently, the parking meters are located in a portion of the Barrier Reef Drive, but more may be installed on the rest of the street if needed. Paid parking is 6AM to 6PM for BZ$1.5 for 30 minutes or BZ$3 per hour. While some stakeholders on this street initially indicated the project could affect their businesses, they now believe it will provide their customers with ample parking space. They pointed out that some people park their vehicles on Barrier Reef Drive all day while at work or traveling off the island for the day. The concerned businesses operating on this street suggested better monitoring to ensure there is always space available for the customers shopping on this street.

Other alternative parking spaces downtown at a reasonable price will be inside the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena (Saca Chispas field). The plan from the SPTC is to turn it into a parking space when public events are not held. The field is the main venue for large community events in San Pedro.

The SPTC has indicated that the income from the parking meters will be used to continue upgrading the street network on the island. Several streets on the subdivisions, like San Pablo, Escalante, DFC, and Marina Drive, have been cemented. However, there is a need for more streets as the island community grows.