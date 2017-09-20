Lina Point inaugurated on Ambergris Caye

Lina Point Over Water Island Resort held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday September 16th. In attendance were the Mayor of San Pedro Town, Daniel Guerrero, and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Manuel Heredia Jr., Developer Rick Jennings, wife Chelsie and their daughters Kyla and Angelina welcomed a host of family and friends, employees and invited guests to a fun evening celebrating the start of their new venture.

Construction began in 2014, and the ceremony celebrated the completion of the main building, which houses eight 1-bedroom suites, a pool, rooftop restaurant ‘Hooked’, a game room, bar and lobby. Two over-water cabañas have been completed, with six more to be built over the next year. Jennings gave a brief tour to guests, showcasing the over-water buildings designed to capitalize on the free-flowing water below, visible from the glass tiles underfoot. An outdoor plunge pool on the outdoor deck offers leeward island vistas.

Guests Heredia and Guerrero gave brief speeches, congratulating the developer on his venture. Heredia said that he firmly believes that the development, despite being over the water and thus an issue for ‘environmentalists’, is a good investment for the economy.

Jennings daughter Angelina (or ‘Lina’) then made a special presentation to Hope Haven. Along with friends in Florida, USA, Angelina collected backpacks and filled them with school supplies and handed them over for distribution to island children in need. Brittney O’Daniel accepted the gifts on behalf of Hope Haven, indicating that the bags will be put to use, as well as their contents.

After the speeches, it was time to indulge in some food and drinks at ‘Hooked’. Guests headed to the third-floor restaurant, enjoying delicious food courtesy of Chef Lucky and Chap. Drinks by bartenders Raymond and Jami kept flowing and the celebration went on into the night.

Lina Point is officially open for business, and can be accessed through Mara Laguna (formerly Reef Village), north of Sir Barry Bowen Bridge.

