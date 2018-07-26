Tropic Air increases flights between San Pedro and Belize City

Press Release – Tropic Air Belize – July 26, 2018 – Tropic Air announced today that, effective August 1, 2018, it is increasing service between San Pedro (SPR) and Belize City Municipal (TZA). There will now be 15 daily roundtrip flights, with departures as often as every 30 minutes. Flights will now begin earlier (6:30AM), and end later in the day (6:00PM).

“Our business customers have been asking for earlier and later departures, as well as greater frequency on this important domestic route,” said John Greif III, President of Tropic Air. “With more aircraft being added to our fleet, we now have the ability to offer them greater flexibility to make the most of their day.”

The new San Pedro – Belize Municipal schedule is as follows (all flights are daily).

The flights are now bookable via the web at tropicair.com, via e-mail at [email protected], by phone at +501 226-2626, via Whatsapp at +501 622-5857, by WebChat, at any of our stations, or by visiting any of our authorized sales agents.

