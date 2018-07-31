Tropic Air announces acquisition of two more aircraft

Tropic Air announced today that it expects to take delivery of two Cessna Grand Caravan EX’s. These aircraft are equipped with Garmin avionics, weather radar and air-conditioning. Expected delivery is within the month of August.

“These aircraft represent a BZ$14,000,000 vote of confidence in the continued growth of tourism in Belize and in the expansion of Tropic Air,” said John Greif III, President. “The Caravan is the right aircraft for Tropic as it allows us to serve all domestic airstrips within Belize. It also is the most technologically advanced aircraft in its class. We love its performance and passengers love it for the air-conditioning and comfort.”

“As evidenced by our recent announcements of new interline partnerships with COPA and Condor Airlines, our increased service to Placencia, Roatan, San Pedro, and a restart of Caye Caulker operations, we are confident in our continued growth” said Steve Schulte, CEO of Tropic Air.

With the addition of these two new aircraft, Tropic’s fleet will number 16. Tropic also has lease options on two Twin Otter aircraft for seasonal use.

About Tropic Air

Tropic Air currently flies over 200 daily scheduled flights with 14 aircraft to 15 destinations in Belize, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. Tropic Air now employs over 360 team members and will carry over 300,000 passengers and 425,000 items of freight system wide this year.

Tropic Air recently completed IATA’s Industry Standard Safety Audit successfully for the third time, after joining the program in 2015. In September 2017, Tropic was admitted as a member of the Latin American Airlines Association (ALTA), after meeting its professional standards requirements.

