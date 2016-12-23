San Pedro RC School receive solar panels to save energy

In a quest to minimize San Pedro Roman Catholic School’s (SPRCS) carbon footprint and their electricity expenses, a team of volunteers from California Polytechnic State University (Calpoly) in San Luis Obispo, California USA donated and installed 14 solar panels.

According to Project Leader David Goldsmith, the idea of installing solar panels inspired his team to start making preparations as early as February 2016. “We really wanted to help this community, and we thought it would be a great chance for us to do so. This became a reality when the Calpoly Construction Management Department received a grant to fund the project. Then we, through the late Professor Tom Glavinish from the University of Kansas, found out about the project and starting planning our trip here from February of this year. Through our coordination with Eddie Halliday, our electricians, and the school, we were able to install 14 solar panels,” said Goldsmith.

Goldsmith also explained the benefits of using solar panels. “Regular energy is a little bit more expensive, and solar panels are green energy. Because we are using bio-renewable resources, we are not polluting the environment as much, and reducing the carbon footprint. By installing these panels, we are ensuring that the school does not pay as much for electricity,” said Goldsmith.

The team spent about a week installing the solar panels, and looks forward to continue helping Ambergris Caye. He thanks all of the students, faculty and industry members, and electricians who made the installation possible.

