San Pedro Branch of Belize Red Cross says thank you for making “Nurse Holly” rock

On Saturday, December 17th, the San Pedro Branch of the Belize Red Cross (SPBRC) participated in San Pedro’s annual ‘Lighted Boat Parade’ and presented “Nurse Holly”. Entering the parade for the third time, the Red Cross was awarded third place for their decorated boat.

Members of the SPBRC would like to acknowledge and thank the following individuals and groups for their help in creating “Nurse Holly”: Kendall Beymer of Ecologic Divers, who donated his dive boat; Charlie Mejia for being the boat Captain and Manuel Mendoza as his first mate; and Brittney O’Daniel of Sandbar Restaurant and Hostel, who donated money to help transform Beymer’s boat into “Nurse Holly”.

They also thank the entire boat parade organizational team, who made it possible this year: Emily Moore of The Baker, Mermaid Supermarket Store, Casa Pan Dulce, Black Orchid Restaurant, and Super Buy for donations of food, drinks and lodging for the volunteers and guests on the boat. They also thank

Scott and Jodi Harnish of the Palapa Bar for the donation of their dock, which was used to create the design and light the boat, Joy Quyle for providing lights on the boat, Aimee and Tori Fearneyhough for the use of their generator, Sarah and Greg Bauer for the use of their sound system, and the guests who played the role of “nurses” and “patients”.

Finally, SPBRC thanks the execution team for the wonderful design of “Nurse Holly”: Jack Burnett, Madison Stone, Joy Quyle, Emily Spaventa, Dennis Harper, Bob Eisenberg, Ashty Dennison, Laurie Norton, Sandie Betz-Eisenberg, Ken Hadubiak and Mike Wilson.

The boat parade was definitely a success, and the Red Cross shares a quote by Jesse Owens: “Find the good. It’s all around you. Find it, showcase it and you’ll start believing in it,” to reflect the tremendous support that was received prior to the parade. The SPBRC wishes everyone season greetings!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS