New Location: Arts, Crafts and Pies at The Gallery on Laguna Drive

Recently relocated to Laguna Drive, The Gallery offers visitors and locals alike, one of the largest sections of original pantings in Belize, as well as delicious homemade pies. Originally an art gallery and souvenir shop, The Gallery is now also home to the island’s dubbed “Pie Queen”.

Owned and operated by Georgie and Jerry Lansing, this family business is an icon to the island community. For years they have strived to maintain high quality local arts and crafts available at their store.

Today, The Gallery boasts close to 2,500 proudly Belizean made paintings as well as carved wooden or stone masks and sculptures, artisanal jewelry, and hand woven hammocks and blankets. Paintings can also be purchased in high definition canvas prints in any desirable size.

As if their art selection wasn’t impressive enough, Georgie now offers her fresh baked gourmet pies and breads. Made with locally sourced ingredients, the selection ranges from Sourdough Bread to Coconut Cream Pie. The breads come in different sizes, and the pies are sold either whole or by slice. For special requests on baked goods, orders can be made in advance.

Visit The Gallery just two and half blocks north of the roundabout on Laguna Drive. The store is open daily from 8AM to around 6PM (times may vary). Contact numbers are 226-4304 for The Gallery or at 615-9327 for Georgie’s Crust & Crumbs Pie Shop.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS