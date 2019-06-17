BELTRAIDE Completes Business Development Training at the Kolbe Foundation- Belize Central Prison

The Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) through its technical units; the Belize Training and Employment Centre (BTEC) and the Small Business Development Centre Belize (SBDCBelize) conducted its third round of Business Development Trainings with the Kolbe Foundation- Belize Central Prison.

The Business Development Training programme, which ran from May 7th – June 5th, had two components: soft skills and business development skills. BTEC led sessions on positive attitude and communication skills and SBDCBelize delivered sessions on business including topics such as: entrepreneurship lab, business model development, introduction to book-keeping, marketing your business and costing and pricing.

As a result of the prior training program inmates have been able to work in several jobs in the prison: Medic Assistant, Landscaping, Mentors over at WYF, have continued training programs at Cindy Gregg School. It is hoped that these trainings and the work experience garnered in the prison will provide inmates with more viable options upon re-entry into society.

The training will close with a certificate ceremony on June 14th, 10:00AM at the Belize Central Prison where twenty-eight (28) participants will be awarded certificates for their accomplishments and successful completion of the programme.

BELTRAIDE continues to remain committed to enhancing Belize’s prosperity by fostering entrepreneurship, business growth and innovation while enabling a dynamic and competitive business environment for Belize’s socio-economic development.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS