BELTRAIDE hosts informative town hall session for competitiveness month

San Pedro Town was the first venue in a list of planned informative town hall sessions being led by BELTRAIDE. With the assistance of the San Pedro Town Council, invited guests learned more about BELTRAIDE and its far-reaching assistance to businesses in Belize. Presenters included Brian Lin, Senior Manager of Investment; Thelma Montero, Acting Manager of Belize Investment Generation; Monique Usher, Acting Manager, SBDC Belize and Nikki Augustine, Marketing Manager of Beltraide.

The informative session served to inform those in attendance of the four sub-units of BELTRAIDE, which include BelizeINVEST, EXPORTBelize, SBDCBelize (Small Business Development Centre) and BTEC Belize Training and Employment Centre. The role of each unit was briefly explained. Via SBDCBelize, small businesses can receive guidance in basic business skills needed in the areas of Entrepreneurship, Start Up Essentials, Budgeting, Marketing and Financial Management and more. The relatively new BelizeINVEST, which tries to match business proposals with potential investors. EXPORTBelize also focuses on enhancing businesses’ capacity to enter international markets. Defining interested parties as clients, BELTRAIDE provides these services with the aim of improving the entrepreneurial skills of Belize’s population, with the long-term vision of having a vibrant, competitive market that can compete and thrive both nationally and internationally.

BTEC is a hands-on training sub-unit of BELTRAIDE, focusing primarily on enhancing the work force. By training potential employees in the areas of interview skills, resume writing, presentation/self-image and more, the market can boast well-rounded individuals who can provide the best service wherever they may be employed. Interested businesses who would like to provide this type of training or enhance their current staff’s skills can sign up for a special course. For more information on how to take advantage of these services, contact BELTRAIDE at [email protected] or call 822-3737.

In honor of Competitiveness Month (May), BELTRAIDE is hosting several town hall sessions, with San Pedro being the first. These sessions serve to strengthen competitiveness in the private sector through the enabling environment created by the Government of Belize.

