Workshop Held for Local Farmers re: Climate Change Impacts and Challenges on Agriculture

Press Release - Government Press Office - September 27, 2019 - The Genetic Improvement in Sheep and Goat Project (hereafter referred to as Sheep Project) facilitated a workshop on Impacts and Challenges of Climate Change on Agriculture on September 19, 2019 at the University of Belize, Central Farm Campus.

Facilitators for the workshop were Mr. Daniel Juan and Dr. Carlos Itza, farmers in their own rights and lecturers at the University of Belize. These two professionals were a part of a delegation of five Belizeans who attended a three-day workshop organized by the World Farmers Organization and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) that was held at St. Kitts/Nevis on August 13–16, 2019.

In attendance at the September 19th workshop were thirty (30) farmers and extension officers from the Cayo District. Topics presented on included the challenges and opportunities of climate change for the Caribbean region and Belize Agriculture Sector, as well as various strategies to prepare to mitigate the effects of climate change and become more resilient. The discussions included the key climate change barriers confronting farmers, particularly small-scale farmers. The prolonged drought in Belize was also discussed as there have been millions of dollars in crops and livestock losses to farmers. The presenters recommended key strategies to help to address the impacts using best agricultural practices including the conservation and proper use of water resources.

The Sheep Project funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) in cooperation with the Government of Belize is proud to facilitate the presentation of the workshop. There were much-needed awareness and valuable information shared with local farmers and technical staff. Workshops such as this help to strengthen the skills and knowledge of farmers to be able to implement best farming practices. The Government of Taiwan through ICDF will continue to facilitate workshops as it is their mission to help Belize and other countries accomplish their goals in developing Agriculture and improving food production for their population.

