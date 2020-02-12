BEL Installs New Generation Unit for Caye Caulker

Customers of Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) in Caye Caulker will soon benefit from a new 1705kW capacity generation unit that arrived on the island early this morning. The unit was sourced from Panama in January to provide increased generation capacity and reliability of power supply.

BEL teams have commenced preparations to connect the unit to the power system and conduct testing for 48 hours with the island’s load. During testing, BEL teams will continue to monitor and make necessary adjustments to ensure the unit operates consistently and efficiently.

With the addition of the new unit, BEL’s generation capacity for the island will be 4.1MW compared to the current capacity of 3.1MW.

Once the new unit is operational, maintenance works will commence on the other generation units supplying Caye Caulker and the additional unit that was locally sourced in January will be removed from the system.

The Company expects to commission the new unit during the upcoming weekend – three days earlier than previously anticipated.

