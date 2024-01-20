Belize Tourism Industry Association holds 38th Annual General Meeting

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – January 17, 2024 – The 38th Annual General Meeting of the Belize Tourism Industry Association was held on Friday, January 12th at the Best Western Plus Biltmore Plaza. Prime Minister Hon. John Briceno gave the Keynote address. Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations Hon. Anthony Mahler and BTIA President Stewart Krohn also addressed the gathering. A key objective of the 38th Annual General Meeting was to elect the Executive Committee members for the period 2024/2025.

Elections were held for the posts of 1st Vice President and Treasurer. Tamara Sniffin and Raineldo Guerrero were respectively re-elected by acclamation to these positions. Stewart Krohn remains as President, Oscar Gutierrez as 2nd Vice President and Nick Scavone as Secretary. The AGM was well attended and those in attendance had the opportunity to enjoy a very informative panel discussion on the theme “Tourism Means Business” moderated by Marleni Cuellar and to win fabulous prizes. The BTIA extends a warm thank you to all participants and sponsors who made the meeting a resounding success.

