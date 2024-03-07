Tourist arrivals to Belize reach record high, surpassing 2019 numbers

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced on Tuesday, March 5th, that the number of overnight tourist arrivals to Belize for January and February of 2024 has exceeded that of 2019. The report stated that foreign visitor arrival figures were historic, and February alone hit an all-time high for any month in the country’s tourism industry.

According to the recent data released by the BTB, in January 2019, the number of overnight tourist arrivals was 50,590, while in January 2024, the number increased to 57,628. Similarly, in February 2019, 49,868 tourist arrivals were recorded, but in February 2024, the number skyrocketed to 59,067. This significant increase in tourist arrivals signals a boom in the Belizean tourism industry.

The Government of Belize celebrates these results, especially following the fall of the tourism industry in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As tourism is Belize’s primary income earner, the industry stopped during the pandemic. However, overnight tourist arrivals have steadily risen over the past three years to match or surpass those before the pandemic. Additionally, the BTB shared that in contrast to other years, visitors were extending their stay in Belize, further supporting the national economy.

The record number of visitors in 2024 is attributed to an increased interest in visiting Belize, the country’s natural attractions, diverse culture, and commitment to sustainable tourism development. The BTB and the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations stated it is a monumental achievement. They are grateful to the thousands of visitors who chose Belize for their next vacation. They also commend the tourism stakeholders for consistently providing an exceptional experience and service to tourists visiting the Jewel.

The Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora also indicated that they want to diversify the markets to attract more visitors to Belize. The long-term plan is to expand the country’s tourism season, benefiting thousands of Belizeans working in the industry year-round. Another ambitious plan is to develop the Philip Goldson International Airport and work on opening new routes between Belize and Mexico, other parts of Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, as well as the first flight from Europe in the near future.

