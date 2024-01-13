Belize Tourism Achieves Significant Milestones in 2023, demonstrating robust recovery

Belize’s tourism sector has witnessed substantial growth in 2023, showcasing a resilient recovery after facing unprecedented challenges. The recently released preliminary tourism arrival figures reveal a noteworthy surge in both overnight stays and cruise ship visits, underscoring the destination’s appeal and the industry’s steadfast rebound.

Overnight stays in 2023 experienced a remarkable 25% increase compared to the previous year, totaling 464,717. While this achievement is commendable, there was a 7.6% gap compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. A shining moment in Belize’s tourism narrative is December 2023, when the country recorded the second-highest overnight tourist arrival for any given month in its history, welcoming a remarkable 55,574 visitors. This notable accomplishment underscores the destination’s allure and signals a positive trajectory for the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, cruise ship visits saw a remarkable 47% surge from 2022, totaling 904,189. This trails behind 2019 figures by 23%. Notably, today, January 10, 2024, represents the single busiest day Belize will experience this cruise ship season with 4 ships – namely Carnival Dream, Carnival Magic, Sky Princess, and Regal Princess – calling on Belize with approximately 16,000 passengers on board. This year Belize is expected to welcome 950,000 plus cruise visitors.

As Belize continues to navigate the complexities of the global tourism landscape, these encouraging figures attest to the collective efforts and resilience of the industry stakeholders, local communities, and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB). The country remains committed to fostering sustainable tourism growth, ensuring the well-being of visitors, and preserving the unique cultural and natural treasures that make Belize a sought-after destination.

The positive momentum observed in 2023 serves as a testament to Belize’s enduring appeal and its ability to adapt to evolving travel dynamics. As the nation looks ahead, the tourism sector remains poised for further growth, offering an optimistic outlook for the industry’s continued recovery.

Please see more details on the following graphic tables.

About Belize Tourism Board

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country’s unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.

