The Belize International Music and Food Festival returns to San Pedro this year

After its first edition debut on the island in August 2022 and then in Belize City the year after, the Belize International Music and Food Festival (BIMFF) returns to San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, for its third edition set for July 27th and 28th. The young festival organized by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) aims to feature a mega concert on its first night, followed by a Day Party on its second day.

The event is organized in partnership with Mars Productions, and although it is too early to announce the lineup of the performers, the venue, Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena, will be the place to be at the end of July.

On its first edition on the island on the weekend of July 27, 2022, the festival offered two days packed with food and the best of Belizean and international entertainment. On the first day, the summer festival spearheaded by BTB featured 15 musical artists from Belize, the Caribbean, and even Africa. One of these performers was Grammy Award-winning singer Koffee from Jamaica. The lineup on day one also included a host of local and international Deejays. The second day featured more local and foreign artists with a twist in genres, including popular Latin bands like Mexico’s Sonora Dinamita. Throughout the event’s two days, there were plenty of Belizean dishes to savour from the booths onsite.

In the summer of 2023, BTB moved the event to the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City, where dancehall heavy hitters like Spice and reggae icons Morgan Heritage entertained large crowds. The festival also delighted revelers with genres like soca, punta, and dancehall/afrobeat sounds. Belizean artists like Stig Da Artist, Punta Rebels, Gilharry 7, TLC Band, Super Furia Band, Yas Thalia, and Papa John, among others, shared the massive stage hosting all the performances.

The Belize International Music and Food Festival was created with the mission to offer a platform for Belizean artists to showcase their talent, network with each other, and build relationships for international growth. At the same time, the BTB believes it is an excellent opportunity to increase domestic, regional, and international tourism traffic during the summertime when commercial and tourism activity is considered low. According to BTB reports, the past two BIMFFs have boosted business, benefiting stakeholders from the diverse business sector.

