Closure of the Queen Conch Fishing Season

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – May 20, 2024 – The Belize Fisheries Department hereby informs all fishers and the public that, in accordance with Statutory Instrument No. 54 of 2012, the Honourable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, will declare the Queen Conch (Strombus gigas) fishery closed at the close of business on June 9th, 2024. This is necessary due to the realization of the Queen Conch production quota for the 2023-2024 fishing season.

The fishing community is advised that all conch fishing activities shall cease as of this date until the opening of the next fishing season on October 1st, 2024. The Belize Fisheries Department further advises all establishments and the public to use, consume and dispose of all Queen Conch meat in their possession on or before June 9th, 2024. Any person or establishment found in possession of the Queen Conch meat after June 9th, 2024, will be charged and prosecuted in a Court of Law in accordance with the Fisheries Regulations.

The Fisheries Department advises the public to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling 224-4552.