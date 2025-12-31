PUC Approves Amendment to BEL’s ARP 2025 Final Decision

Press Release – On December 11, 2025, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) issued its Initial Decision on amendments to Belize Electricity Limited’s (BEL) 2025 Annual Review Proceeding (ARP) Final Decision.

In its amended submission, BEL had sought an adjustment to the Mean Electricity Rate (MER) of $0.0549 per Kilowatt-hour (kWh). In its Initial Decision, the PUC approved an adjustment of $0.0337 per kWh, thereby setting the MER at $0.4427 per kWh.

During the public consultation period between December 12 to 22, 2025, the PUC received comments from BEL which were considered in making its Final Decision.

In the Final Decision the PUC:

a) Approved the tariffs as contained in the amended Schedule 6A, for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.

b) Ordered that there are no other adjustments to any previously approved Regulated Values, Charges and Fees contained in the Final Decision of FTRP 2024.

c) Ordered BEL to levy the said tariffs in respect of the relevant services it is licensed to provide.

d) Ordered BEL to initiate Consent Proceedings pursuant to section 51 and 52 of the Electricity Act and in accordance with Licensing and Consent Regulations for its Westlake and San Pedro Gas Turbines and include therein its proposal for capacity charges.

While the decision required balancing the needs of BEL with the broader public interest, careful consideration was given to easing the impact on residential and small business consumers. The Final Decision may be viewed in full at www.puc.bz.