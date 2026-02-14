BEL’s New Electricity Metering System Now in Caye Caulker

The ongoing installation of Belize Electricity Limited’s (BEL) new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system has now reached La Isla Cariñosa of Caye Caulker. The deployment of the new smart meters began on February 9th and is designed to give customers greater control over their electricity usage.

The AMI system consists of smart meters and a secure communication network that provides customers with near-real-time access to their power consumption. According to BEL, the upgraded infrastructure will enable the company to deliver faster, more responsive service. The nationwide rollout is expected to continue over the next three years.

In Caye Caulker, BEL is asking customers to grant access to their meters if they are not accessible from the street. “Customers are advised that all authorized personnel will be properly uniformed and carry official BEL-issued identification,” the company stated. BEL noted that the AMI meter upgrade marks an important milestone in its transition to modernize the country’s metering infrastructure.

BEL explained that the new system offers several benefits, including improved service efficiency and support for better rate structures tailored to customer energy needs. The system also includes embedded technology that automatically notifies BEL crews of power outages affecting specific households or areas within a municipality.

The company added that the new infrastructure will allow customers to set usage alerts and energy budgets. Customers will receive notifications when they are nearing their set electricity budget. In addition, the system will enable users to access energy-efficiency programs via BEL’s mobile app.

Many customers on both Cayes, including Ambergris Caye, have expressed interest in the new system’s features. BEL said the replacement process is quick and does not require a power interruption. “I did not even know my meter had been changed,” one island resident noted.

BEL emphasized that AMI meters will not increase electricity bills. Instead, they are designed to give customers better insight into how and when energy is used. The company also stressed that AMI technology is safe and has become a global standard for metering. While the system requires customer data, BEL clarified that the meters record only electricity usage and power quality. Customer information is encrypted.

For more information about the AMI system, customers can call BEL’s toll-free number at 0-800-235-2273 or receive updates through the BEL mobile application.