BEL Sends Second Power Crew to Support Jamaica’s Recovery

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) dispatched a second team of power line technicians to Jamaica’s Westmoreland Parish on January 4, 2026, to assist with ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Technical Supervisor Jeremy Jex leads the second deployment and includes Power Line Technicians Gregory Kerr, Brian Gentle, Emry Gill, Owen Nolberto, Paul McCalla, and Andres Catch. The team has joined efforts to rebuild high-voltage transmission lines severely damaged by the storm. This follows BEL’s earlier successful deployment, underscoring regional collaboration among Caribbean utility providers through the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC).

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica on October 28, 2025, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, particularly in Savanna-la-Mar, the capital of Westmoreland Parish. CARILEC, acting on behalf of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), requested assistance from BEL on October 22, prompting swift preparations. The second team’s mission mirrors that of the first, with a priority on restoring electricity to critical facilities, including hospitals and police stations, amid ongoing equipment shortages.

BEL’s inaugural team was deployed on November 12, 2025, following JPS’s finalization of post-storm logistics. The crew remained on the ground for six weeks, until December 20, completing a full rebuild of damaged high-voltage lines. Challenges included limited equipment availability due to island-wide destruction; however, the team adapted by using manual techniques refined through experience working in Belize’s diverse terrain. Strict safety protocols were maintained throughout the operation.

Their efforts contributed to a significant increase in power restoration across the parish, with service coverage rising from 67% to 84%. The work was carried out in close coordination with JPS liaisons, local derrick operators, and international utility crews.

“BEL’s continued support for Jamaica demonstrates our commitment to regional solidarity, collaboration, and community care,” a BEL spokesperson said. “We are proud of our teams who represent Belize and are honored to contribute to restoring power and supporting communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.” The spokesperson added that the success of the first deployment highlighted adaptability and preparedness as key factors in overcoming logistical challenges.

The ongoing cooperation signals sustained mutual aid among Caribbean utilities, with BEL applying lessons learned, such as rapid coordination and resource mobilization, to future missions. The second team is expected to maintain high operational standards as restoration efforts continue in Westmoreland Parish.