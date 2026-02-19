BEL Linesmen Return Home After Assisting Jamaica in Hurricane Recovery Efforts

A team of linemen with Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) has returned to the country after being deployed to Jamaica to aid the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company in restoring power to areas affected by Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the island nation in October of last year.

The BEL crew, led by Jeremy Jex, Power Line Supervisor, included Power Line Technicians Gregory Kerr, Brian Gentle, Emry Gill, Owen Nolberto, Paul McCalla, and Andres Catch. The group, considered among the best in Belize, had been in Jamaica since January 4th, following an earlier team that travelled to the island on November 12, 2025. That first group, deployed after the passage of Hurricane Melissa, was led by Line Supervisor Tyrone Reynolds and included Power Line Technicians Kareem Lopez, Perr Tillett, Ethan Alvarado, Bladimir Alvarez, Adolfo Oliva, and Kendale August.

Their priority was to help restore electricity to critical facilities, including hospitals, police stations, and other key areas. Some crew members described the level of devastation as unbelievable. The Belizean team said they are proud to have assisted the Jamaican people during such a catastrophe.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica on October 28, 2025, causing extensive damage to infrastructure. Some of the most affected areas included Savanna-la-Mar, the capital of Westmoreland Parish. Caribbean utility providers, through the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), acting on behalf of JPS, requested assistance from BEL on October 22, 2025, just days before the hurricane made landfall.

As of mid-February 2026, electricity has been restored in over 97.5% of affected areas. According to JPS, approximately 17,000 customers, primarily in the western parishes of Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth, remain in the final phase of restoration, with full reconnection expected between March and April of this year.

BEL commended both teams for their professionalism and commitment. BEL is obligated to assist the regional grouping, CARILEC, during disasters by supporting restoration efforts for public utilities across the Caribbean.