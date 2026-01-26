BEL rolls out new electricity metering system in San Pedro

A team from Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) held a stakeholder meeting in San Pedro Town on January 22nd to provide key updates on the ongoing deployment of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project. The meeting, hosted at the Watermark Belize Hotel, detailed the implementation progress of the modern energy system, which is designed to give customers greater control over their electricity usage, among other benefits.

Presenting on the new technology was AMI Project Engineer Philip Codd Jr., who explained that the AMI upgrade uses smart meters and secure communication networks to provide customers with near-real-time access to their electricity consumption. The system also enables the utility to provide faster, more responsive service. Codd noted that the project is being rolled out nationwide over three years.

“We have already started the rollout in San Pedro, and we want everyone to be acquainted with what we are doing with this project and the benefits,” Codd said. “Some of the benefits include better control over energy consumption, full transparency for both the customer and the utility, improved services, the ability to offer better rates based on energy needs, and a quicker response from the utility.”

Codd further explained that the system includes embedded information that automatically notifies BEL crews of power outages in specific households or areas. It also allows customers to set usage alerts and energy budgets and access energy-efficiency programs through BEL’s mobile application.

The new technology requires replacing existing meters at no additional cost to customers. According to Codd, the installation process is quick and does not interrupt household or business activities. A resident from south San Pedro Town shared that they were unaware their electricity meter had already been replaced. “I had no idea I now have a new electricity meter. I was expecting my power to be interrupted during the installation. Now I need to get familiar with the new system and enjoy its benefits,” the customer said.

BEL clarified that the AMI meter will not increase electricity bills but instead provides customers with better insight into how and when energy is used. “AMI is entirely safe and has become the global standard for metering,” Codd said. “The meters only record electricity usage and power quality. All of this data is encrypted.”

The project has already installed more than 21,000 meters nationwide. As of January 22nd, a total of 1,200 meters had been installed in San Pedro. Codd said BEL will continue its public presentations across the country, with Caye Caulker scheduled as the next location.

On the environmental front, Codd said the AMI project will allow for the integration of rooftop solar power into the national grid. “This project lays the foundation for such additions, expanding the market,” he said. He added that BEL is committed to meeting environmental and social standards while fostering public trust and protecting the environment through more eco-friendly technologies.

“As a nation, Belize aims to be 75% renewable by 2035. That’s a strong commitment that I believe we can achieve as we continue to put the necessary infrastructure in place,” Codd stated. He added that BEL will facilitate the integration of alternative energy sources such as solar, which is expected to reduce the company’s environmental impact and help achieve its economic and environmental goals more efficiently.

For more information about the upgrade or to report issues after installing a new meter, customers may contact BEL via its toll-free number at 0-800-235-2273 or by email at [email protected].