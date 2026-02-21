Belize Postal Service Adds $1 Fee on All Packages Shipped to the U.S.

The Belize Postal Service will charge an additional $1 on all packages shipped to the United States, following Cabinet approval announced just before Valentine’s Day. This affects shippers nationwide, with the fee applying immediately to cover new compliance costs. Postmaster General Dr. Marsha Price confirmed the change stems from updated U.S. import rules.

The increase addresses expenses associated with a new “due-to-deliver paid system global solution” mandated by U.S. regulations. In late August 2025, mandatory declarations of contents, value, and origin were introduced for all incoming parcels. This change was triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s July 2025 executive order ending the duty-free exemption for goods under $800. Belize must now use a Universal Postal Union tool, which carries additional costs for development and operation.

Previously, Dr. Price warned of possible rate increases in August 2025 amid a temporary suspension of U.S. shipments. U.S. Customs had temporarily eased some rules until late February 2026, but full compliance remained pending, putting pressure on Belize’s postal operations to adapt quickly. Dr. Price explained in a phone call with the media, “With the new process of shipping back to the United States, we have to utilize the due-to-deliver paid system global solution… we have to incur fees for the use of that.” She added that the system allows customers to check U.S. duties, HS codes, and fees online beforehand and confirmed that, “for now,” the $1 increase is expected to cover the added costs.

Businesses in San Pedro that rely heavily on shipping products abroad have expressed frustration over the additional increase. One business owner stated, “We are just getting accustomed to the new rates, which are a lot higher than before, and now they are adding additional prices, which is unfair and will hurt our income.” Other business owners shared similar sentiments.

Shippers will now face higher routine expenses, which could potentially reduce the volume of small parcels shipped from Belize to the U.S. In the long term, it may also lead some businesses to seek alternatives such as private courier services.