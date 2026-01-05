Resumption of shipments of Goods to the United States

Press Release, Belize City, December 31st, 2025. The Belize Postal Service (BPS) is pleased to announce the resumption of all outbound shipments to the United States, effective January 7th, 2026, following the temporary suspension implemented in August 2025.

The suspension became necessary after the United States Government enacted Executive Order 14324, which removed the long-standing duty-free de minimis threshold for all inbound international shipments. Under this new requirement, all packages entering the United States, regardless of value, are now subject to customs duties and taxes.

To ensure full compliance and to continue offering Belizeans dependable access to U.S. markets, the Belize Postal Service will now process shipments through the Universal Postal Union’s Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Global Solution.

This modern and secure system allows:

● Calculation and collection of U.S. duties and taxes prior to shipping,

● Faster customs clearance upon arrival,

● Greater transparency in total shipping costs,

● Reduced delays and fewer returned items, and

● A smoother, more predictable delivery experience for senders and recipients.

The adoption of the UPU’s DDP solution positions BPS as a regional leader in compliant international postal logistics and ensures that Belizean businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retain uninterrupted access to customers in the United States.

Postmaster General Dr. Marsha Price stated: “The Belize Postal Service is committed to maintaining secure, reliable, and globally compliant postal services. By implementing the UPU’s Delivered Duty Paid solution, we are not only meeting new U.S. regulatory requirements but also strengthening Belize’s ability to participate in international e-commerce. We thank the public for their patience during this necessary transition.”

Customers are encouraged to visit any BPS branch or contact our customer service office for details about the new DDP process, applicable duties, and shipping documentation requirements.

The Belize Postal Service remains dedicated to connecting Belize with the world, safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with international standards.