Fuel Prices Drop in Belize, but Cost of Living in San Pedro Remains High

Fuel prices in Belize have decreased over the past few weeks, with prices on the mainland dipping below $11 per gallon. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, prices for diesel and gasoline, the main types of fuel consumed, have also decreased compared to previous years. The price for diesel per gallon is currently $12.07, while regular gasoline is $11.50.

A decrease in global oil prices was observed in December last year, reaching the lowest level since 2021. The price for regular gasoline in Belize City was registered at $10.86, the lowest in many years. Fuel prices per gallon in San Pedro in 2022 and 2023 were around $13.91 for gasoline and $13.82 for diesel. At that time, premium gasoline was $17.60 per gallon.

In 2022, the government raised fuel prices more than 10 times, impacting the lives of Belizeans across the country. The cost of living in San Pedro increased, and today, in 2026, although prices have fluctuated slightly, increases in certain services remain. One sector affected has been transportation.

For example, travelling to and from the island to Belize City now costs $81 roundtrip by water taxi (San Pedro Belize Express). A few years ago, a round-trip ticket cost around $50. “We know prices have decreased a little bit, but prices have not really,” an island resident shared. “When fuel prices increase, everything goes up, but when they decrease, I think the cost of living and transportation needs to be adjusted as well.” Another complaint from islanders is the cost of taxi service, which, according to commuters, has risen to $15 or $20 for short runs.

In the past, the government has subsidized fuel costs to help stabilize the prices of basic food items and services. These subsidies have been particularly aimed at assisting stakeholders in the tourism industry. In places like Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye, these sectors are among the most affected due to rising fuel prices.