Letter to the Editor: Opposed to the Cayo Rosario Development

Chief Environmental Officer

The Department of Environment

Market Square, Belmopan City

Belize

April 11, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam:

In the matter of the proposed development of Cayo Rosario and Lot #297 Sea View Park. We as the property owners of beachfront Lot #493 Ambergris Bay, sharing a property border with the proposed mainland disposal and support site for the development of Cayo Rosario strongly object to the concept being applied for.

Our objection is of three parts:

• We object to the environmental impact of the development proposed on Cayo Rosario being amid a natural marine reserve. The overwater building operations will cause a disturbance of the aquatic life which will forever alter the immediate and surrounding habitat. Over-water structures have been proven to alter the aquatic habitat in a very negative way.

o The introduction of treated and manmade building materials provision the leaching of unnatural and concentrated chemicals into the water.

o Over-water accommodation will certainly introduce more litter and undesirable items into the marine reserve ultimately causing a negative impact on the Barrier Reef.

o Over-water structures alter macrophyte growth and ultimately the habitat for macroinvertebrates and fish. This results in a loss of biocomplexity in the littoral zone ecosystem. Thus, resulting in fish stocks being negatively affected.

• We object to the huge environmental impact to the bedrock, sand and fauna which is proposed to be dredged and excavated to make way for a buried series of pipes apparently containing sewage and electricity.

• We equally strongly are opposed to the development of the adjacent site to the east (Lot #297 Sea View Park) for use as a Sewage treatment, garbage and diesel generator support site. Being in such close proximity to the Caribbean Sea there is certain risk of oil and/or diesel spillage and runoff from the generators from regular wear, maintenance and refueling. In addition to the ground contamination we also make note of the unsightly view of insect attracting garbage and constant noise and air pollution from the generators. This site (Lot#297), is zoned and designate as a “Park”; a greenspace required for the approval of the “Belizean Estates development” and should be maintained as such as too preserve the area density plan. One can clearly realize the cumulative negative impact such a development would have to this natural, quiet and peaceful area which many of Ambergris Caye tourists are attracted to.

Regards, Kevin and Nova Parel

Lot #493 Ambergris Bay

Ambergris Caye, Belize

