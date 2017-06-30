Closure of the Conch Fishing Season

In accordance with the Fisheries (Amendment) Regulations under Statutory Instrument number 54 of 2012 (Regulations 24.A), the Fisheries Administrator hereby informs fishermen and the general public that the Conch Fishing Season will officially be declared closes from July 1st, 2017 to September 30th, 2017.

The public is reminded that no person or establishment shall have in possession any conch during the closed season in accordance with Regulation 6 of Principal Regulations (Chapter 210’s of the Laws of Belize – Revised Edition 2000-2003).

The Department hereby makes special appeal to fishers and the public, to uphold the Fisheries Regulations and urges all responsible citizens to call the Department at 224-452/20-2623 to report any infractions. The Department can also be reached by e-mail at fisheries_department@fisheries.gov.bz. The public is assured that all information communicated to the Fisheries Department will be treated with the strictest of confidence!

For any further information, kindly contact the Fisheries Department at 224-4552 or 223-2187

