Caribeña Enterprises hosts its Annual Christmas Raffle

Caribeña Gas Station held its annual Christmas Raffle on Friday, December 22nd, as a way of giving back to its valued customers. The raffle was facilitated by Reef Radio, Eiden Salazar, Miss San Pedro, Virginia Vasquez, Miss San Pedro Lions Erica Bodden, Central Cable Vision and Caribeña Enterprises staff members.

For every $50 dollars spent at the gas station, customers received a ticket to enter the raffle. “This raffle is a way of giving back to our loyal customers that support us all through the year. I want to thank everyone who came out today to witness the drawing,” said Caribeña Enterprises Pedro Salazar Sr. First and second prize went to Amigos Del Mar; they won a 50 inch LCD flat screen television and 50 gallons of fuel. The third prize went to Abner Figueroa, who won a set of stereo set. Ambergris Divers rook fourth and fifth prize, which included a ham & turkey and a Samsung J1 touchscreen phone.

Caribeña Enterprises thanks its customers for their continued support, and wishes everyone the happiest of holidays.

