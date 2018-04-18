Oxygen concentrator donated to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II

On Tuesday, April 17th, Rosita Ayuso donated an oxygen concentrator in memory of her late husband Ralf Sturmberg to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. The donation was gratefully received by clinic administrator Eric Najarro.

Before passing away on Wednesday, April 5th, Sturmberg had relied on the machine. “We decided to donate it to the polyclinic in memory of my husband,” said Ayuso. “We wanted to make sure that it is put to good use”. Najarro assured that the machine will be valued at the clinic, and he thanked Ayuso for the kind donation.

Sturmberg’s funeral services were held at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in extending condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

