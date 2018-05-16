SPTC Mother’s Day Extravaganza entertains island mothers

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) celebrated its annual Mother’s Day Extravaganza at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro Town on Saturday, May 12th. For a $20 admission fee, hundreds of island mothers enjoyed a variety of musical and comedic entertainment, gourmet food, drinks, and tons of giveaways.

Gates opened at 6PM, with members of the SPTC, Councilors and Miss San Pedro 2017-2018 Virginia Vasquez welcoming the mothers with a gift and escorting them to their seats. Thereafter, volunteers began to serve the mommies refreshments.

At 9PM, Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar Jr. welcomed the guests and wished them the best on their special day before inviting Mayor Daniel Guerrero to share a few words. “Mothers are very important in our society. The love of a mother is priceless and you won’t find it anywhere,” said Mayor Guerrero. Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honorable Manuel Heredia Jr, then took the stage. “We do this event every year in a way to say thanks for the good job all you mothers do for our children.” Councilor Flora Ancona delivered the closing remarks and invited all of the deserving mothers to relax and enjoy the events of the night.

Yaka’s Elite Dancer’s opened the show with two special performances. The stage then saw Ismael Chacon interpreting “EL Buki”, and he charmed his audience with renditions of popular hits such as Si No Te Hubieras Ido, Sigue Sin Mi, De Mil Amores, O Me Voy O Te Vas, A Dónde Vamos A Parar among others.

After El Buki’s wonderful presentation, it was time to select the Mother of the Year. Every year, mothers 65 and older are entered into a drawing on the night of the event. Miss San Pedro 2017-2018 Virginia Vasquez had the honor of picking the lucky ticket number and announced Martha Badillo as the 2018-2019 Mother of the Year. She was then joined on stage by Mayor Guerrero, Minister Heredia, and outgoing Mother of the Year 2017-2018 Maria Alamilla, who presented her with a crown, sash, bouquet of flowers, and array of gifts. El Buki then serenaded her to the delight of the audience.

Closing the night was the highly anticipated comedian, Nani Namu of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. Nani Namu’s hilarious comedy filled the air with laughter as mothers enjoyed an excellent comedy show.

The SPTC extends appreciation to all island mothers, their hard work and dedication are crucial to raising the next generation of San Pedranos.

