Call for Nominations: The Commonwealth Youth Development Award 2019

Press Release – Nominations for next year’s Commonwealth Youth Development Award are now open for exceptional young persons who are making an impacting difference in their communities. This year’s theme ‘Safe Spaces for Youth’ focuses on protecting young people’s dignity and safety while helping them to make valuable contributions to development work, particularly in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A total of sixteen finalists will be shortlisted from four Commonwealth regional categories: Africa and Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and Canada, and the Pacific, who will be awarded £1,000. A winner will be selected from each region receiving an additional £2,000. One exceptional entrant will be awarded the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year for a total award of £5,000.

Eligibility criteria include:

* Ages 15 to 29

* A citizen of a Commonwealth member country

* Been engaged in development work for more than 12 months – either in a professional or voluntary capacity

* Have a strong track record of implementing innovative ideas and linking their development work and its impact on one of the 17 SDGs;

* Have demonstrated an understanding of the importance of youth engagement in key areas of development.

Interested persons can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone who is not a relative and can testify to their work. Online submissions must be made by 23:59 GMT on 31 October 2018.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS