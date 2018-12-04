Official Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held on Ambergris Caye

Ambergris Caye officially ushered in the Christmas season with the annual ‘Lighting of the Christmas Tree’ ceremony held on Saturday, December 1st at the Central Park.

Organized by The San Pedro Town Council, the event saw hundreds of island residents and visitors witnessing the program that not only included the official lighting of the tree, but brought performances from different schools, the Pandemonium Steel Band and Belizean singer Marlyn Vansen.

The event started at 6PM, with Miss San Pedro 2018-2019 Chelsea Muñoz welcoming everyone to the annual celebration. Mayor Daniel Guerrero and Area Representative Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr. delivered their Christmas messages, expounding on the importance of being even more united during the upcoming festivities. They wished everyone a wonderful time during the upcoming Christmas holidays, then officially witnessed as the Christmas Tree came to life with thousands of colorful lights.

Attendees were entertained for the rest of the evening with performances by The San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School, San Pedro Pre-School, Holy Cross Anglican School, The Island Academy, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School, Ambergris Caye Elementary School, and Isla Bonita Elementary School.

Wrapping up the festivities was the Pandemonium Steel Band and Marlyn Vansen singing Holiday classics.

The SPTC thanks everyone who contributed to the organization of the event this year. A big thank you is also extended to all the participating schools and the Pandemonium Steel Band and Marlyn Vansen.

