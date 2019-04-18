SPTC and volunteers repaint Central Park benches

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) along with members San Pedro High School male softball team and the Child Advisory Board (CAB) joined forces to repaint the benches at Central Park on Tuesday, April 16th. Most of the area around the park had been damaged with paint during the town’s festivities of ‘El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro,’ and a touch-up was needed.

Every year during the celebrations of San Pedro’s Carnaval, painting is one of the main activities. Children, adults and even visitors joined in the fun of painting each other with water paint. Most of this takes place at Central Park, which leaves most of the area, including its benches smeared with paint.

The group of volunteers took on the task of painting the benches a bright white. At 7AM, armed with buckets of paint and brushes, they descended on the seating areas around the park. Jorge Aldana from the SPTC says the purpose of the repaint is to give the Central Park a better appearance ahead of the Easter Holidays.

The SPTC would like to thank members of the SPHS male softball team and CAB for their continued assistance to the community. Thanks to their input and everyone else who helped, the Central Park is now refreshed and ready to be enjoyed.

