Pesticides Control Board Hosts Training for Pest Control Operators

Nine Pest Control Operators were recognized by the Pesticides Control Board on Monday, 3rd June 2019, at a ceremony held in Belmopan, for their achievement in the successful completion of an updated training programme for trade applicators involved in urban or structural pest control.

The training programme consisted of 48 hours of theoretical courses divided into three modules, with an evaluation following each module, and a final practical evaluation.

The Pesticides Control Board is cognizant of the need to update legislation governing this industry, to ensure that all persons carrying out urban pest control have attained the required level of certification training, adopted best practices and continuously demonstrate professional ethics.

Food handling establishments, hotels, banks, public and private sector enterprises and individuals interested in establishing a pest control programme, or simply in need of assistance in the management of specific structural pests, are urged to seek professional service from duly certified Pest Control Operators.

Pest Control Operators certified by the Pesticides Control Board are subject to regulatory monitoring of compliance with best practices in pest and pesticide management, such as the use of approved pesticides.

The nine Pest Control Operators recognized this week for the achievement of this significant milestone are:

Aldana, Elroy Cayo District 634-4192

Allen, Enrique Belize District 225-2752/622-0499

Borland, David Cayo District 627-6108

Manzanero, Jorge Stann Creek District 602-1587

Perez, Manuel Corozal District 607-1450

Quiroz, Francisco Cayo District 624-6538

Ramos, Jazmin Cayo District 669-7554

Robinson, Edward Cayo District 670-4839/621-2674

Williams, Thurman Stann Creek District 629-2851

Addressing the newly certified Pest Control Operators were Training Facilitator Mr. Nonato Canto; Registrar of Pesticides Ms. Miriam Ochaeta-Serrut; and Principal Public Health Inspector Mr. John Bodden.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS