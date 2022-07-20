Belize Attends CANTO 37th Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition

Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance, led a delegation to the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunication Organizations (CANTO) 37th Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition in Miami, Florida, from July 17 to 20, 2022.

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, companies, and individuals in the ICT sector. This association is focused on leveraging regional ICT initiatives with a global perspective for the Caribbean Community.

This year’s theme was Enabling the Digital Evolution, which is highlighted as a critical pillar to fostering resilient and sustainable development. It represents CANTO’s call to action to respond to the needs of the Caribbean Community with a primary focus on fostering a supportive ecosystem for digital transformation in the region.

The conference was attended by the esteemed Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana; Hon. Philip Davis, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas; ministers with ICT responsibilities, regulators, telecommunication operators, and ICT telecommunication companies. The attendees shared their experiences, knowledge and partnerships to drive collective action toward building and supporting the digital ecosystem in the region.

The Belize delegation included Mr. Jose Urbina, Chief Executive Officer in the ministry; Ms. Alexia Peralta, Director of the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit; Mr. Raul Ibanez, Senior Advisor in the ministry; and representatives from the National Telecommunication Operator.

The Ministry of Public Utilities , Energy, Logistics & E-Governance and the National Telecommunication Operator are committed to creating new opportunities, fostering growth, and leveraging the power of ICT for the benefit of the country.

